O.C. Fairgrounds May Be Considered Site of Emergency Homeless Shelter

The OC Fair & Event Center is preparing for the possibility that the Costa Mesa fairgrounds could become the site of an emergency homeless shelter.

In an executive order addressing homelessness, Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered the California Department of Food and Agriculture to assess “fairgrounds in or near jurisdictions where a shelter crisis is currently in effect” to determine whether the state-owned properties could be viable venues for short-term shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

The Department of Food and Agriculture, along with a slew of other state agencies, has until Jan. 31 to conduct an initial assessment of fairgrounds, as well as vacant hospitals and other state-owned properties. A year ago, Newsom issued an executive order to create an inventory of such state properties.

“At this point, we have no idea what the criteria is for the assessment; we’re just waiting to hear,” said Orange County fairgrounds Chief Executive Michele Richards. “But obviously, we’re prepared to respond if we’re called into action to participate in the assessment.”

