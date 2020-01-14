Orangetheory Fitness Transformation Challenge Starts January 20th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Director of Fitness and Coach at Orange Theory Bruce Sarmento joined us live to tell us all about the Orangetheory Fitness Transformation Challenge. The Orangetheory Fitness Transformation Challenge is an 8-week challenge in which the winner will be determined by the highest percentage of weight loss. The core exercises for the transformation challenge include rowing, treadmill, weights and floor exercises. They will be giving away over $1,700 in prizes. The Challenge is available at participating locations. It all starts on January 16th. For more information, you can visit her website or follow them on social media @OrangeTheoryFitness.