Rust is Costing Navy, Cruise Ships $6B in Damages

It’s a $6-billion scourge that afflicts Navy destroyers, cruise ships and historic vessels like the Queen Mary without fear or favor.

It’s such a problem that professional organizations and conferences are dedicated to its existence — and its suppression.

It’s also on your shower head.

The orange stain of metal corrosion may be a nuisance in the bathroom, but on ships, it can be catastrophic. Hulls can collapse, ballast tanks weaken and motors fail, all because of rust. There’s no way to fully eradicate it.

The only option: constant vigilance.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.