The Cat’s In The Bag with Erin Myers | The News Director’s Office

In this episode, it’s a fun chat with KTLA reporter Erin Myers! Erin recounts having to unexpectedly cover breaking news live on the air on her first day at KTLA. She also talks about her distinguished “cat lady” status, and shares stories about her 5 cats and 2 dogs. Erin also talks about her training for the Los Angeles Marathon, and the very special reason why she decided to participate this year.

