Woman Who Fatally Hit Pedestrian While Texting, Driving in Westlake Pleads No Contest

A woman who was charged with fatally hitting a pedestrian while she texted and drove has pleaded no contest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Rosario Maximilian Valdezinda, 39, of East Hollywood pleaded no contest to one felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence on Monday, the D.A. said.

Valdezinda was charged for fatally hitting a pedestrian while she drove and looked at her messages in a Westlake neighborhood on the evening of Jan. 23, 2019.

She hit 65-year-old Yong Do Kim who was in a crosswalk at Grand View and Sixth streets, just north of MacArthur Park, the Los Angeles Police Department previously said.

Kim, who was attempting to catch a bus, was thrown between 30 to 50 feet, according to the LAPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering severe head trauma.

Valdezinda is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 19 and could face probation or up to two years in a state prison.