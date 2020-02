A 1-year-old girl was brought out of a Northern California home, apparently unharmed, following an hourslong standoff after police said her father kidnapped her near the popular Santa Cruz beach boardwalk.

Santa Cruz police chief Andy Mills said Friday morning that officials were looking for Brian Sellen, who allegedly took the child from its mother and fled on foot.

Police later surrounded a Santa Cruz home and around 4 p.m., a woman emerged carrying the baby while TV cameras were rolling. It was unclear who the woman was.

Santa Cruz police were not immediately available for more details.