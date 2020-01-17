After Autopsy Shows Blunt Force Trauma Killed Toddler, Long Beach Homicide Detectives Are Investigating

Investigators in Long Beach are still searching for answers more than six months after a toddler died at the hospital in a case that was initially believed to be a medical emergency.

A recently released autopsy indicated the child died from blunt force trauma to his head, and now the unidentified boy’s death is being investigated a homicide, Long Beach police said in a statement Friday.

Firefighters were initially called to the parking lot of a liquor store in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue for a “child in full arrest,” on June 14, 2019. The little boy was taken to a hospital, and police were called about 7:35 p.m. to investigate possible child abuse or neglect.

Two days later, on June 16, the child died at the hospital.

It’s still not clear what caused his injuries.

Detectives believe the “incident” happened inside a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata that was parked at the liquor store. It is also possible that the initial incident happened at the child’s home, located in the same block as the store, police said.

Detectives have reviewed hours of surveillance video and believe there are several witnesses who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detectives Benjamin Vargas, Mark Matta or Donal Collier at 562-570-7244.