Family Held at Gunpoint, Tied up During Home-Invasion Robbery in North Whittier

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a violent home-invasion robbery that left two people injured in North Whittier Thursday night.

The incident was reported about 9:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Indian Bend Drive after three men in ski masks entered a home after an "elderly" woman walked back inside from a side door. The robbers tied up four victims at gun point and searched the house.

They men allegedly made demands and threatened the residents with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The intruders took about $500 from a wallet and tried to get into a safe, but it was unclear if they were successful, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Balthazar said.

One of the victims was slapped in the face during the robbery and a second victim suffered a minor injury during a scuffle with one of the intruders, according to sheriff's Lt. Mitry.

Neither were seriously injured.

A fifth victim who showed up during the robbery was pulled inside the home but managed to break free and yell for the ride-hailing app driver who dropped her off to get help, Balthazar said.

The victim’s calls for help prompted the robbers to flee the scene.

Sheriff's officials later said that video surveillance captured a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger driving in the area near the time of the incident.

The intruders were only described as wearing dark clothing.

No shots were fired during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective David Avila at 562-222-5529.