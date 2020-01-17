Five Dinners, One Night: 5 Live dineL.A. Restaurant Crawl

Winter 2020 dineL.A. Restaurant Week features two weeks of set menus at some of the city’s best restaurants, starting January 17th and running through the end of the month.

KTLA 5 Live tried 5 menus in one night to showcase what local hotel restaurants have to offer. You’ll feel like you’re on vacation, but really you’re just getting a good deal at some of the best hotel restaurants in Los Angeles. Chefs across the hospitality industry tell us they’re renovating their dining space and menu offerings to reflect more than an amenity to guests, but rather a destination spot for locals to dine.

To find a spot participating in dineL.A., click here.

Note from the 5 Live team: Remember to ask your server or host for the menu!

Featured:

Double Take in Palomar 10740 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90024

Openaire at The Line LA 3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Breva and Veranda at Hotel Figueroa 939 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Best Girl at ACE DTLA 929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015



