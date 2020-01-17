× Former North Hollywood Teacher Assistant Admits to Sexually Abusing Students

A former North Hollywood teacher assistant admitted Friday to sexually abusing students at the elementary school where he worked, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Lino Cabrera, 27, pleaded no contest to charges including continuous sexual abuse and lewd act upon a child under 14 and four misdemeanor counts of child molestation.

Cabrera worked in the computer lab at Oxnard Elementary School when he was charged with inappropriately touching 10- and 11-year-old girls. The crimes spanned from September 2016 to May 2019.

Prosecutors said he is expected to be sentenced to up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 10.