Man Fatally Shot by LAPD Sergeant in Culver City Wielded 'Bicycle Part,' Not Gun: Officials

A man shot and killed by a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who was responding to reports of a “man with a gun” on the border between Culver City and Los Angeles’ Palms neighborhood was holding a bicycle part in his hand when he was shot, not a gun, as initially believed by the officer and witnesses, police said Friday.

The police shooting took place about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the area of South Sepulveda Boulevard and South Venice Boulevard, LAPD said in a written statement. A supervisor assigned to the LAPD’s Pacific Patrol Division identified by the department as Sgt. I Colin Langsdale was the first to arrive at the scene where witnesses reported seeing an armed man.

“The supervisor stopped his police vehicle, exited and immediately observed the suspect pointing what he believed to be a handgun at him,” according to the police statement. “A nearby witness also observed the suspect and believed the item in his hand was a gun as well. An (officer-involved shooting) occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire. He fell to the ground and was then taken into custody without further incident.”

The wounded man was taken to UCLA Medical Center, where he was soon pronounced dead, officials said. Coroner’s officials had yet to formally identify the man Friday.

“A bicycle part was located in the suspect’s hand and was recovered as evidence,” the police statement said.

No officers or bystanders were hurt.

In addition to a LAPD investigation into the shooting, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is also reviewing the shooting, as is common practice.