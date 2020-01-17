San Bernardino Registered Sex Offender Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Teen

A registered sex offender has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Antonio Atilano, 60, of San Bernardino was arrested Friday after an investigation that began in November.

He had a prior felony conviction for sexual battery and was required to register as a sex offender.

The alleged victim in the recent case is a 17-year-old girl, officials said. They did not release any additional information about the alleged crime or the investigation.

Atilano was booked on suspicion of sexual battery against a minor with a prior felony conviction.

His bail was set at $500,000.

Anyone with additional information can call Detective Mike Bell at 909-387-3615.