Man Caught on Video Shooting Into Crowded Westlake Bar After Argument, Leaving 1 Injured

Posted 10:10 AM, January 17, 2020, by and , Updated at 10:25PM, January 17, 2020
Detectives are searching for a man accused of shooting a victim inside of a crowded Westlake bar earlier this month and have released video of the incident.

Man shown believed to be the shooter at a bar on Jan. 4, 2020. (Credit: LAPD)

The incident occurred about 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 4, when the victim of the shooting was at a bar located in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street in the Westlake neighborhood. The victim allegedly got into an argument with another patron, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The argument escalated when the unknown man drew a gun from his waistband and shot multiple times, hitting the victim, officials said.

Video released Friday shows the victim and another unknown patron speaking to each other. After separating, one of the men is seen reaching into his waistband and pulling out what looks like a black handgun before firing into the crowd of people.

Screen grab shows man believed to be responsible for the bar shooting on Jan. 4, 2020. (Credit: LAPD)

The gunman then fled the scene immediately after the shooting, officials said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated and was released. He was not identified.

The gunman is described as being Hispanic, approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds and is between 35 to 40 years old.

He has a goatee-style beard and was last seen wearing a black hat, black t-shirt and gray pants, police said.

Detectives hope releasing surveillance video of the incident from inside the bar will help identify the culprit.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 213-484-3660.

