Winter Storm Brings Rain, Snow to Southern California; SR-2 Closed West of Wrightwood

Southern Californians woke up to rain and snow Friday morning, but can expect clear and dry conditions to return later in the day.

A cold storm system quickly moved over the region overnight, dumping around .10 of inch of rain on most areas.

Bel Air and Santa Monica each received about .50 inch of rain as of early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels fell to the 3,400-foot mark, prompting California Highway Patrol escorts through the Grapevine. The 5 Freeway was never closed, however.

Caltrans closed State Route 2 from Highway 39 to Grassy Hollow Campground west of the Mountain High ski area in Wrightwood Friday morning.

(Angeles Nat'l Forest): State Route 2 CLOSED from SR-39 to Grassy Hollow Campground (west of Mtn. High Ski Area). Due to recent storm. SR-2 OPEN from I-210 to SR-39. Access to Waterman Ski resort OPEN from I-210. #tbbsr2 pic.twitter.com/IVdJfX4f49 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 17, 2020

The resort is open and can be accessed from the east by taking the 138 Freeway to the 2.

Drivers planning to travel in the mountains are reminded to carry chains with them.

Gusty winds and cold temperatures are expected to linger as the weather system moves to the east.

Dry, partly cloudy conditions are expected this weekend.

Here is the 24 hr rainfall summary:https://t.co/53xFkzn62V Big winner was the south coast of #SantaBarbara county. Dry conditions will prevail today with a warming trend this weekend. #cawx #larain — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 17, 2020