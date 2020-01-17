Woman Shot Dead in Carson; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives were investigating after a woman was shot dead inside a house in Carson Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Numerous gunshots were reported around 12:20 p.m. on the 18800 block of Crocker Avenue, both by people who live in the neighborhood and someone who was inside the home, said Lt. Derrick Alfred with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies went into the residence, they found a woman dead from gunshot wounds, Alfred said.

Officials believe the victim — who was in her 20s — didn't live there but is associated with people who do.

The crime scene's residents were detained for questioning, but detectives were still working to develop information on the shooter. The firearm was not recovered.

Alfred said deputies originally entered to home to conduct a protective sweep, but backed out after they determined a homicide had occurred. Investigators were waiting to obtain search warrants Friday evening before processing the scene.

Aerial video showed deputies approaching other houses in the area to speak with neighbors.

The scene remained active Friday evening and no further details were available.