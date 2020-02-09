× Collision in Monterey Park Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

One person died and another was injured in a crash at a Monterey Park intersection on Sunday, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. at Floral Drive and Collegian Avenue, according to Monterey Park Fire Department officials.

One patient was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A second patient was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No further details were available as Monterey Park Police Department investigators continued examining the scene on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information can reach Monterey Park police at 626-573-1311.