Man Dies in Gang-Related Shooting in East Los Angeles: Sheriff's Department

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died Sunday, following a gang-related shooting in East Los Angeles the night before, officials said.

On Saturday around 10:20 p.m., deputies from the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station responded to a call of a gunshot victim at a home in the 6000 block of Southside Drive, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies arrived to find a man outside the home suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

The victim, described as a 39-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning, the department said.

The victim did not live at the home where he was found by deputies.

The incident is being investigated as a gang-related murder, officials said. The murder weapon has not yet been found, according to the department.

Anyone with information can call the department at 323-890-5500.