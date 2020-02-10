× 1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Inglewood Crash

One person was killed and two people were critically injured in a crash in Inglewood Monday evening, officials said.

The crash was reported about 4:40 p.m. along the 500 block of East Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed four heavily-damaged vehicles, with one appearing charred. One of the vehicles had a tarp covering the back end, video showed.

It is unclear what led to the crash, which was parallel to train tracks in the area, video from the scene showed.

Two additional people were involved in the crash but were not injured, fire officials said.

Inglewood police asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Centinela and Florence avenues after the “major traffic investigation.” The intersection is expected to be shutdown for about six hours, police said.

No further details about the crash have been released.

Major Traffic Investigation on Centinela Avenue / Florence Avenue – Avoid the area!! pic.twitter.com/8YnOwSJ3b1 — Inglewood Police (@Inglewood_PD) February 11, 2020