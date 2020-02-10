Watch Live: Memorial Service for Altobelli Family at Angel Stadium

1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Inglewood Crash

Posted 5:32 PM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 05:40PM, February 10, 2020
Firefighters respond to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Inglewood on Feb. 10, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Firefighters respond to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Inglewood on Feb. 10, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

One person was killed and two people were critically injured in a crash in Inglewood Monday evening, officials said.

The crash was reported about 4:40 p.m. along the 500 block of East Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed four heavily-damaged vehicles, with one appearing charred. One of the vehicles had a tarp covering the back end, video showed.

It is unclear what led to the crash, which was parallel to train tracks in the area, video from the scene showed.

Two additional people were involved in the crash but were not injured, fire officials said.

Inglewood police asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Centinela and Florence avenues after the “major traffic investigation.” The intersection is expected to be shutdown for about six hours, police said.

No further details about the crash have been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.