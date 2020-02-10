× 3 Wounded After Gunman Opens Fire in Hyde Park Neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles that left at least three people wounded Monday morning.

The incident was reported about 8:08 a.m. near the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

There was no word on the conditions or identifies of the three victims.

Investigators have not said if there was some type of confrontation between the victims and the shooter, or shooters, before the incident.

No descriptions were released of any possible suspects involved in the shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Nidia Beccera contributed to this report.