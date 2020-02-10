Watch Live: Memorial Service for Altobelli Family at Angel Stadium

5-Year-Old Boy Killed in Attack by Family Pit Bull in Oro Grande

Posted 5:08 PM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 05:15PM, February 10, 2020
Animal officials take a pit bull into custody after it fatally attacked a 5-year-old boy in Oro Grande on Feb. 10, 2020. (Credit: LLN News)

Animal officials take a pit bull into custody after it fatally attacked a 5-year-old boy in Oro Grande on Feb. 10, 2020. (Credit: LLN News)

A 5-year-old boy died after being attacked by his family’s pit bull at an Oro Grande home Monday afternoon, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The child was home with a family member when the family dog attacked him shortly before 3 p.m. in the 15100 block of Portland Street, Sgt. Jeff Allison told KTLA.

The boy sustained significant injuries during the attack and was pronounced dead.

The dog was quarantined by animal control, according to the Sheriff’s Department. It’s unclear what prompted the attack.

The child’s parents have been notified and investigators responded to the home to interview family members, Allison said.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Matt Philips contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.