5-Year-Old Boy Killed in Attack by Family Pit Bull in Oro Grande

A 5-year-old boy died after being attacked by his family’s pit bull at an Oro Grande home Monday afternoon, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The child was home with a family member when the family dog attacked him shortly before 3 p.m. in the 15100 block of Portland Street, Sgt. Jeff Allison told KTLA.

The boy sustained significant injuries during the attack and was pronounced dead.

The dog was quarantined by animal control, according to the Sheriff’s Department. It’s unclear what prompted the attack.

The child’s parents have been notified and investigators responded to the home to interview family members, Allison said.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Matt Philips contributed to this report.