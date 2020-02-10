Altobelli Family to Be Honored at Memorial Service at Angel Stadium

A memorial service honoring baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa will be held Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, two weeks after they died in a helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and four others.

The service is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT and will be open to the public, the Los Angeles Angels confirmed to CNN.

“Needless to say … there will be plenty of room so if you’d like to be a part of this, we’d love to have you,” the Orange Coast College Athletics Department said on Twitter.

Altobelli, 56, was the head coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team. He had been preparing for his 28th season with the Pirates after securing the team’s fourth state championship last year, according to the athletics department of the Costa Mesa school.

“John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball,” the community college’s Athletic Director Jason Kehler said at the time of Altobelli’s death.

Hundreds honored Alyssa at a candlelight vigil late last month, where they remembered the 14-year-old as a loyal friend and wore shirts that said, “Live Like Lyssa.”

Alyssa Altobelli and Gianna Bryant were teammates at the Mamba Sports Academy. On January 26, John, Keri and Alyssa were traveling with Bryant, Gianna and others to Thousand Oaks for a basketball game when their helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas, killing all nine on board.

John Altobelli and Keri are survived by a 29-year-old son, J.J. Altobelli, and 16-year-old daughter, Alexis Altobelli. In lieu of flowers, supporters are asked to donate to a GoFundMe for JJ and Alexis or a memorial fund by the college, the athletics department said.

A memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.