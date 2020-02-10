Baby Gorilla Born at L.A. Zoo Is a Girl

It’s a girl.

The Los Angeles Zoo announced Monday that its staff have determined the sex of a Western lowland gorilla that was born on Jan. 18.

The baby had spent three weeks “bonding and clinging tightly to her mother,” a zoo statement said.

The baby, who doesn’t yet have a name, is the first gorilla born at the zoo in more than 20 years. She’s the first child for 25-year-old N’djia, who came to the zoo in 2018 from the San Diego Zoo as part of a breeding project. The father is a 32-year-old named Kelly.

Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered because of poaching, diseases and habitat loss.

“Every birth is a celebration, both in zoos and in the wild,” said Candace Sclimenti, curator of mammals at the L.A. Zoo. “We are thrilled about this baby because she will provide additional attention to this critically endangered species.”

The zoo said N’djia will carry the baby against her chest for the next few months until the baby is able to hang on her back.

Mom, dad, baby and two other gorillas can be viewed at the park’s Campo Gorilla Reserve.