Gray Whale Migration 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson is live off the southern California coast aboard the La Espada, one of several whale watching vessels of Harbor Breeze Cruises, whose captains are seeing gray whales as they migrate south along our coastline to warmer waters for the Winter. The company, in conjunction with the Aquarium of the Pacific, offers a two-to two-and-a-half-hour voyage out in the open Pacific Ocean in search for one of the world’s longest migrating mammals.

These gentle giants make their way past Long Beach each year between the months of November and April. Learn new, exciting information about the beautiful whales as well as other local marine life from an Aquarium of the Pacific on board educator.

WHEN:

Two tours offered daily at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Cruises last 2 to 2.5 hours.

All cruises are weather dependent.

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dan Salas

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium way, Dock #2

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 983-6880

Before or after your Gray Whale watching experience with Harbor Breeze Cruises, learn more about the Gray Whale at the Aquarium of the Pacific at the aquarium’s “Voices in the Sea" exhibit.

Voices in the Sea

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 590 3100

By the way, if you’re looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift, Harbor Breeze Yacht Charters and Cruises is offer the “Valentine’s Cocktail Cruise 2020.” You can treat your partner to an amazing date by joining Sir Winston's Valentines Cocktail Cruise, February 14th, 2020, which offers a live Jazz band and a D.J., appetizers, hosted bar, dessert and more. This event is for ages 21 and over.

Sir Winston Cruise Yacht

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

Boarding at 7:30 p.m. Departing the Dock at 8 p.m. Return to the Dock at 11 p.m. To make a reservation and pay by credit card, please call (562) 983-6880 or visit their website.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com