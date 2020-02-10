In-N-Out Burger’s ‘Drink Cup Shoes’ Sell Out — but Are Expected to Be Available Again in May

If you were hoping to purchase a pair of In-N-Out’s new “Drink Cup Shoes” for that special someone — or as a gift to yourself — for Valentine’s Day, you’re out of luck: the popular item has already sold out.

It was only last Tuesday that the Irvine-based burger chain first posted on its main Instagram account about the slip-on sneakers, which feature the iconic palm tree design from the restaurant’s takeout cups.

With a backdrop of hearts, In-N-Out touted the shoes as the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

“They’ll go a lot farther than a box of chocolates,” the post read, noting they came in men’s, women’s and youth sizes.

The sneakers retailed for $64.95 and featured removable red insoles and the In-N-Out logo stamped on the heel.

The item proved to be so popular, however, that it sold out within days of the social media post.

But if you missed this release, the good news is that the shoes are expected to be restocked and available in May, according to the website.

There’s also other merchandise still available with the drink cup design, including socks, a mug and a pack of heart-shaped balloons.