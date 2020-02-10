LAPD Searching for Women Who Left Man’s Home With Expensive Watches Before He Was Found Unconscious

Detectives are searching for two women who left a man’s Beverly Grove home with expensive watches before he was found unconscious and in serious condition, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday.

The women met the victim and his friend at an “exclusive” West Los Angeles restaurant around 9:35 p.m. Oct. 28, 2019, LAPD said in a news release.

All four then left the restaurant together and went to the victim’s home in the 6500 block of Lindenhurst Avenue, where the women mixed some alcoholic drinks for the men, police said.

One woman was described as being blonde and police said the other was wearing a red wig.

The men had the drinks before the woman in the wig and the victim’s friend went outside the home, leaving the victim alone with the blonde woman.

The woman then said she needed to use the restroom and walked back into the house. After some time, the victim’s friend went into the home to check on her and discovered that both women were gone.

He then found the victim lying unconscious inside the downstairs bedroom area, LAPD said.

Paramedics responded and took the victim to a hospital in serious but stable condition. It’s unclear what happened to the man that resulted in him losing consciousness.

“It was later determined that two very expensive wrist watches were stolen from his residence,” police said in the news release. LAPD did not provide information on the value of the watches stolen.

Both women were described as being white and between 20 to 30 years old. They stand about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weigh 140 to 150 pounds, according to LAPD.

No further details were available.