Man Shot to Death in Bell

Posted 9:16 PM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 09:49PM, February 10, 2020
A crashed car is seen at the scene of a deadly shooting in Bell on Feb. 10, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

A crashed car is seen at the scene of a deadly shooting in Bell on Feb. 10, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

A man died in a shooting in Bell late Monday, officials said.

The killing was first reported about 6:50 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 6900 block of Crafton Avenue, Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. No further details were released.

A car with major front-end damage that appeared to have crashed head-on into a van could be seen at the scene behind yellow crime scene tape.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.