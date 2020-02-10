× Man Shot to Death in Bell

A man died in a shooting in Bell late Monday, officials said.

The killing was first reported about 6:50 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 6900 block of Crafton Avenue, Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. No further details were released.

A car with major front-end damage that appeared to have crashed head-on into a van could be seen at the scene behind yellow crime scene tape.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.