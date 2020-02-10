Manny Garcia, Educator/Clothing Designer | Spoken Dreams

Manny Garcia is an educator, creative, and clothing designer. He was born in Texas and raised primarily in Michigan. Manny grew up surrounded by music, which ignited his creativity, but despite that passion, he pursued teaching. After his ambitions outgrew Michigan, his desire to give music a shot was too strong to ignore, so he moved to Nashville.

As a Mexican-American wanting to explore his cultural identity, Nashville proved to not be the right fit for Manny, and when a music career didn’t seem to be working out, he pulled up stakes and headed for Los Angeles. He fell in love with the city, but in order to make ends meet, Manny would again have to put his creative ambitions on hold. But after a humanitarian trip to Ecuador, Manny learned lessons about the world, and about himself, that would change his life forever.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Spoken Dreams”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: @KTLAPodcasts

Instagram: @KTLAPodcasts

Email: SpokenDreams@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Spoken Dreams”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery