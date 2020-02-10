Romantic Valentine’s Dinner for 2 Menu Ideas With Chef Chris Coombs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef and Owner at Boston Urban Hospitality Chris Coombs joined us live with creative menu items if you’re planning a romantic dinner for two at home. Chris is the chef and owner of Boston Chops, dbar and Deuxave in Boston. Chris is a Forbes 30 Under 30 winner and his restaurants are always winning awards and accolades. For more information on Chris and his restaurants, you can visit Boston Chops' online, his website or follow him on Instagram @ChefChrisCoombs