SoCal Blasted With Gusty Winds and Mountain Snow

Stormy weather arrived over Southern California Sunday, bringing with it gusty winds that aren’t expected to leave the region until sometime Tuesday.

The northeast winds prompted forecasters to issue wind advisories for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties, as well as for the Inland Empire all day Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Twenty to 35 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph will keep the wind advisory in place for Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers and pedestrians should be on the lookout for possible falling branches and power lines until the wind event comes to an end.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed a tree in Altadena had come crashing down onto some power lines in the area.

Strongest wind gusts yesterday across the region (in mph).

San Rafael Hills 75

Warm Springs 72

Camp Nine 67

Chilao 62

Newhall Pass 59@fly_BUR 59#CAwx #LAwind — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 10, 2020

A wind advisory for parts of the Inland Empire and Orange County will continue until 4 p.m. Tuesday for 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts around 55 mph, according to the Weather Service.

Some mountain and canyon areas could see gusts as high as 70 mph.

The cold weather system also brought scattered showers, hail and snow to the region Sunday.

How much rain did we get? In general, not much moisture with this system but a few strong showers/storms Sun produced higher totals. East Pasadena is at 1.47", and Burbank received 0.54". Here's the up to date 24hr rainfall summary. #LArain #cawx #lawx https://t.co/CdhTUrCsen pic.twitter.com/TRXKtUwhAA — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 10, 2020

East Pasadena reached nearly 1.5 inches of rain and Burbank topped .5 an inch.

A winter storm warning has also been issued for some mountain communities until Tuesday afternoon.

Forecaster are calling for snow levels to possibly fall to as low as 2,500 feet.

Several inches of snow fell in the Wrightwood and Big Bear areas last night, bringing a lift to our local resorts during this year’s ski and snowboard season.

