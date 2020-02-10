Big Rig Carrying Over 2 Tons of Furniture Blown Over by Powerful Winds in Fontana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gusty winds caused a big rig to overturn on a transition road to the 15 Freeway in Fontana on Monday morning, prompting the California Highway Patrol to close lanes for several hours.

The rollover crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway to the southbound 15 connector, according to CHP's incident log.

The big rig was carrying approximately 5,000 pounds of furniture when it overturned, the log stated.

No injuries were reported.

CHP issued a SigAlert and shut down both lanes of the transition road as they worked to upright the truck. The connector was reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Caltrans.

The incident was blamed on powerful winds that battered the region on Monday morning.

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of the Inland Empire through 4 p.m. Tuesday, during which time winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of around 55 mph, are anticipated, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters warned that strong winds could make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles driving through the Cajon and San Gorgonio passes.

Drivers are advised to be extra cautious when traveling through those areas during, and to secure any objects outside their vehicles.

SBCO: SR-210 WB to I-15 SB connector in Fontana closed due to overturned big rig - unknown time to clear #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/nZevZlicq3 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 10, 2020