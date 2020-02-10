Ventura County School Bus Driver Accused of Molesting Teenage Girl

Investigators arrested a bus driver for the Pleasant Valley School District in Ventura County Monday on suspicion of molesting a 15-year-old girl, officials said.

David Perez, 60, was booked on suspicion of committing lewd acts on a minor and child molestation, according to Sgt. Ryan Clark of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took Perez into custody about 7:15 a.m. when he arrived to work at a Pleasant Valley School District property, the sergeant said. The arrest was made prior to the arrival of any students at the facility.

The investigation began on Feb. 7, when deputies learned Perez “had taken steps to develop an inappropriate romantic relationship with a 15-year old girl,” Clark said in a written statement.

“The victim was not a student of Pleasant Valley School District and she was not associated with his employment as a bus driver,” he said. “At this time, there is no information suggesting that he attempted to victimize any children he met in association with his job.”

The school district was notified of the arrest and has placed Perez on leave, officials added.

Bail for Perez was set at $20,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Wednesday in Ventura County Superior Court, records show.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Sgt. Clark at 805-384-4721.