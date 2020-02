Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A deadly crash involving a big rig and a motorcycle prompted officials to close a portion of the southbound 15 Freeway through Rancho Cucamonga Monday night. Crews had the closure down to just two lanes by 4 a.m. Tuesday morning and were working to completely reopen the freeway soon. Jennifer Gould reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 11, 2020.