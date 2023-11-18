Authorities have released photographs and a description of a man sought in connection with last weekend’s fire that damaged part of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

According to CalFire, the person of interest is approximately six feet tall and weighs 170 to 190 pounds. He is believed to be between the ages of 30 and 35 and has black hair.

His race and eye color are unknown, officials said.

He was seen in a black hoodie, blue shorts and gray shoes with a green scarf, a knee brace on his right knee and a dark-colored backpack.

Authorities have released a description of the suspect believed to have set the fire that destroyed part of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. (CalFire)

He appeared to have visible burn injuries on his left leg, authorities said.

“The fire was determined to be incendiary and on State of California property,” CalFire said in a release. “The subject then [left] the immediate area and is unable to be located.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the CalFire Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408.

Information can also be submitted to the Arson and Bomb Unit by emailing arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov

Luis Zuñiga contributed to this report.