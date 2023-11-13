A massive fire beneath one of the most vital traffic arteries in downtown Los Angeles may have been intentionally set, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Citing law enforcement sources who were unable to discuss the investigation on the record, the Times reports that the investigation into the blaze that has crippled the downtown commute for hundreds of thousands of Angelenos is centered around a possible act of arson.

“Though investigators have not determined cause of the fire, the blaze is of sufficiently suspicious origins to be an arson investigation,” the Times reports.

The fire was first reported early Saturday around 12:30 a.m. near East 14th and Alameda streets underneath the freeway. It engulfed both sides of 14th Street underneath the 10, eventually melting some of the freeway’s steel guardrails and damaging firetrucks.

The blaze ripped through a pallet yard, causing dense plumes of smoke and limiting visibility throughout the area.

In addition to the reports of a possible arson investigation, the Times also says a source reported a large amount of hand sanitizer, collected during the COVID-19 pandemic, was stored under the overpass, acting as additional fuel for the disastrous fire.

Firefighters battle a massive fire near an overpass in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 11, 2023. (RMG)

On Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom held press conferences in which they each said the reopening of the freeway was of highest priority.

Newsom said the repair operations would be taking place on a 24/7 basis and Bass promised that bureaucracy or unnecessary delays would not get hamper reopening efforts.

The state fire marshal and Cal Fire have completed its investigation into the cause of the fire, although the exact cause has not yet been determined.

The governor has said that the area was previously being leased by an unidentified entity that the state knew well and was involved in active litigation with, saying that the lease had expired. There have also been reports of unhoused residents seeking shelter in the area, although investigators have not said if there is any connection between the fire and any adjacent encampments.

The state has declared the fire and subsequent road closure a state emergency.

Before a reopening timeline can be established, structural engineers will need to determine the extent of damage to the roadway. That process is now underway after the bulk of hazardous materials were cleaned from the site.

Until the roadway is reopened, drivers are being encouraged to work from home if possible or take public transportation. Both Metrolink and L.A. Metro have expanded service options to ease the burden of commuters.

I-10 West and Eastbound detour routes (Caltrans)

The following closures will remain in place until further notice:

Northbound 5 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

Southbound 5 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

Westbound 60 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway

The westbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Soto Street

The eastbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Alameda Street

The westbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Santa Fe Avenue

Angelenos are encouraged to stay updated on road closures, alternate route suggestions, additional transportation options and freeway repair estimates from Caltrans by regularly visiting L.A.’s Emergency Management Department website.