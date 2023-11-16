The 10 Freeway will reopen by next week, California Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference Thursday.

Newsom credited the tireless and continuous work of repair crews who have been working around the clock to get the busy roadway back open to traffic.

“We will be open, five lanes in both directions, Tuesday of next week,” Newsom said.

The announcement was made Thursday evening during a Los Angeles press conference hosted by local and state officials.

Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass were among the speakers. Both elected officials have promised regular and timely updates regarding the closure, which has crippled traffic in and out of downtown for several days and was initially expected to remain in place for several weeks.

“All of the stars have been aligned,” Bass said, paraphrasing a Caltrans official.

Earlier this week, Newsom said engineers had evaluated the integrity of the pillars that safely elevate the heavily trafficked roadway and determined it would not need to be demolished, rather it could be shored up and repaired in three to five weeks.

That estimation turned out to be on the conservative side.

On Monday, Newsom was joined by California Fire Marshall Daniel Berlant who confirmed that the blaze was suspected to have been intentionally set.

Newsom has repeatedly mentioned a specific company that was leasing the area below freeway, calling the company “bad actors,” and adding that the state was involved in ongoing litigation against it.

The company has been identified as Apex Development Inc., which subleased some of its space to various businesses. The legality over those subleases is under a bit of scrutiny.

Flames seen erupting on the 10 Freeway near downtown L.A. on Nov. 11, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Caltrans inspectors and local fire officials conducted regular visits to the site. The company’s attorney told the Times that any claims from government officials that it was unaware of the subleasing activity were false.

Instead, the company’s attorney laid the blame on the local homeless population which lived near the site, claiming that operators of the space repeatedly made calls to report homeless fires, which they allege were brushed off.

The fire was first reported early Saturday around 12:30 a.m. near East 14th and Alameda streets underneath the freeway. It engulfed both sides of 14th Street underneath the 10, eventually melting some of the freeway’s steel guardrails and damaging fire trucks.

The blaze ripped through a pallet yard, causing dense plumes of smoke and limiting visibility throughout the area. When the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that as many as 100 pillars were seriously damaged.

Newsom and Bass have both promised that the 10 Freeway repairs are of the highest priority at both the state and local level.

The governor has assured the public that repairs were taking place around the clock and on Wednesday, he announced that emergency contractors were able to completely clear the site of hazardous materials left behind by the fire.

With that cleanup completed, structural engineers and repair crews now have unfettered access to the site, which was a crucial piece of the critical repair puzzle.