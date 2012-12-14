Jenni Rivera’s Remains Flown Home to Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — The remains of singer Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash in Mexico on Sunday, arrived in her native Long Beach on Thursday night.
A small group of fans waited outside Long Beach Airport, and greeted members of Rivera’s family with applause and condolences as they exited the airport.
A hearse ferried Rivera’s body through dark streets, escorted by at least three police cruisers, to All Souls Mortuary on Cherry Avenue.
Hundreds of fans lined up there, chanting her name and singing her songs. They said Rivera touched them with her music and her big heart.
“We’re here to honor Jenny because we’re all her fans. We miss her, we’re gonna love her forever, no matter what,” fan Leticia Garcia told KTLA.
Another group of fans gathered at an impromptu altar in front of Rivera’s mother’s home in Lakewood.
Rivera, 43, was killed on Sunday when the private plane she was abroad plummeted from 28,000 feet, Mexico’s transportation secretary said.
The private jet, which was thought to be carrying six others, crashed in a mountainous area 9,000 feet above sea level.
The remains of Rivera’s publicist and the plan’s co-pilot have also been identified, said Jorge Domene, a spokesman for Mexico’s Nuevo Leon state.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The accident report will not be ready for nine months to a year, the secretary of communications and transportation said.
Two lawsuits against the company that owns the jet accuse the firm of lying about its links to a businessman convicted of falsifying maintenance records.
Rivera had left a letter for her loved ones and gave instructions to her sister Rosie about the circumstances under which it should be read, her brother, Pedro Jr., told CNN.
He said the letter stipulated that she did not want to be cremated, as the family had originally planned to do, and that authorities should hand over her remains to her siblings.
“Jenni always had advisers who helped her to work and to make things right,” he said. “She prepared a letter about a month, month and a half ago.”
He added that funeral plans had not been finalized, but that a memorial would probably be held in Mexico.
10 comments
Sondra Esqueda
Looking for the street that Jenny rivera mom lives on to go see the memorial
JANIE
Need address n memorial site
susie
I hope that everybody is ok overThere
noel trevino
My condolences to the Rivera Family my prayers are with you all may God bless you all
VIOLA
MAY GOD BLESS THE RIVERA FAMILY I CAN'T FIND WORDS TO EXPRESS WHAT I FEELMY HEART IS HEAVY WITH GRIEF MAY THE LORD GIVE THEM COMFORT AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME HOPE EVERYTHING IS WELL WITH HER CHILDREN AND SIBBLINGS ESPECIALLY HER PARENTS MY PRAYERS ARE WITH ALL OF YOU…….GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU…..VIOLA
anonymous
Hope that everyone is okay…. I really live jenni she was one of my idoles…. personally. I believe that she is alive…maybe not physically. But always alive in our hearts ..
. R.I.P <3
Anonymous said
Que diosito la tenga en su Gloria
Jenni was one of my favorites Singer i couldn’t believe what they said in the news! I cried Alot i hear her songs every single day!!! Que su familiares esten bien tengan Fe. Yo se que dios la tiene en UN buen lugar! MIS ORACIONES ESTAN CON TODOS USTEDES … TE QUEREMOS MUCHO JENNI RIVERA … QUE DESCANSE EN PAZ ” LA DIVA DE LA BANDA JENNI RIVERA ” 1969-2012 </3 SIEMPRE TE TENDREMOS EN NUESTRO CORAZON
dulce garcia
sorry for her but, she was a beach with GRACIELITA BELTRAN, "la reyna del pueblo" …..con todo pudo menos con la muerte………….
dulce garcia
Para toda esa gente que la puso en un altar junto a la virgen de guadalupe, estan pendeejos, no se puede comparar, no porque este muerta ahora sea una santa, era una mujer como cualquiera, ademas era cristeana, no catolica o cuando le fue a cantar a la virgen nunca….ya que descanse en paz…….todos pagamos lo que debemos eso que ni que !…..nunca debio de haber hablado de el hermano de gracielita….sera que ella andaba en malos pasos tambien ? …..
John C. Holmes
I don't like most Mexicans, to loud violent and tacky, but I loved Jenni and her family.