Christmas Day Tragedies in Pasadena May Be Linked

PASADENA, Calif. (KTLA) — The murder of a youth sports coach in Pasadena may be connected to a Christmas night police pursuit that ended with the deaths of two people.

Victor McClinton, 49, an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department lab technician and beloved kids sports coach, was gunned down in front of his home.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of Newport Avenue, according to Pasadena police.

Another man, 24-year-old Damian Taylor, was wounded in the shooting. Police said he is a known Pasadena gang associate.

It’s not believed that Taylor had any connection to McClinton, except that they were in the same general area when the shooting happened.

Later that same day, a Glendale woman and her young relative were killed when four gang members being pursued by Pasadena police smashed their SUV into the family’s minivan.

Inside the minivan were a mother, father, their two young children and their niece.

The 26-year-old niece, Tracey Ong Tan, of Glendale, and an 11-year-old boy died in the crash. The three other family members were seriously injured.

The suspects were identified as Jayda Mays, 18, of Pasadena, Brittany Washington, 21, of Los Angeles, Darrell Williams, 22, of Pasadena and Damauria Hannah, 22, of Pasadena.

They were arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said Williams was the driver, and they are all gang members.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the pursuit was related to the deadly shooting earlier in the day.

“We had a murder earlier at about 11 o’clock on Christmas Day. As a result of that murder, I made the decision to increase patrols in the area,” said Pasadena police Chief Phillip Sanchez.

Those patrols spotted the SUV, a silver Dodge Durango, which they thought might be connected to the earlier crime.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle around 8 p.m. Tuesday after it ran a stop sign on Marango Avenue.

“We tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle elected to evade, failed to yield to the officers’ command, threw a loaded firearm out of the car,” Sanchez related.

That gun is now being examined to see if it can be linked to the murder of Victor McClinton.

Meantime, a growing memorial has been set up outside McClinton’s home. He was an 18-year veteran of the sheriff’s department.

Friends and neighbors say he was a loving father and husband, and a great humanitarian who devoted his life to helping the youth.