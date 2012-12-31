EXCLUSIVE: Father of Toddler Found in Kentucky Speaks Out

LADERA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTLA) — The father of a missing 17-month old girl from Los Angeles who turned up in Kentucky last week spoke exclusively to KTLA.

Mathew Scott Day says he was there in the hospital when his daughter Alouette Day-Moreno was born.

But, he says he has had very little contact with his her since.

“They’ve actually moved several times since Alouette’s been born,” Day said. “At that time Dominique (Alouette’s mother) and I had already split up. We were already separated because of her mom.”

Police in Lexington are holding a woman claiming to be Alouette’s grandmother.

Officers at the University of Kentucky became suspicious of 62-year-old Maria Baltierra-Dejesus Dec. 27 when they saw her pushing the toddler in a stroller in 20 degree weather without shoes, socks, or a jacket.

The woman produced a copy of the girl’s birth certificate.

Investigators then found that Alouette was reported missing in Los Angeles back in October.

Baltierra-Dejesus is being held on suspicion of child endangerment and custodial interference.

Alouette, who’s mother is believed to be somewhere in Europe, has been taken to child protective services.

Day is hoping to fly to Kentucky to be reunited with his daughter soon.