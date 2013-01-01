This is an honor band comprised of band members from four of the high schools in Izumo-City, Japan. Izumo-City has a reputation for excellence among marching bands in Japan, and has been well represented at the All-Japan Marching Band Contests.
All-Izumo Honor Green Band
