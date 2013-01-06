Actor Thomas Gibson Arrested for DUI

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Actor Thomas Gibson, who was best known for his roles on “Criminal Minds” and “Dharma and Greg,” was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The actor was trying to drive through a section of downtown Los Angeles that had been sectioned off for a half-marathon around 1:00 a.m., according to the celebrity website TMZ.
Gibson allegedly stopped at first, then proceeded to drive through the area.
He refused a breathalyzer test and was taken into custody, TMZ reported.
His bail was set at $15,000.
5 comments
mark
themupp
Steve
There are 10,000 people a year killed by DUI. Almost the same as murder with guns 11,000
We 12 hundred kids every year
It is news
branderbobro
ScottyBoy
