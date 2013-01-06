Actor Thomas Gibson Arrested for DUI

Posted 12:45 PM, January 6, 2013, by and , Updated at 01:19AM, July 31, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Actor Thomas Gibson, who was best known for his roles on “Criminal Minds” and “Dharma and Greg,” was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The actor was trying to drive through a section of downtown Los Angeles that had been sectioned off for a half-marathon around 1:00 a.m., according to the celebrity website TMZ.

Gibson allegedly stopped at first, then proceeded to drive through the area.

He refused a breathalyzer test and was taken into custody, TMZ reported.

His bail was set at $15,000.

5 comments

  • mark

    WOW!!!!…THATS NEWS WORTH REPORTING?….R U KIDDIN ME?….WTF?……THERES 7000 STORIES YOU COULD DO JUST IN LA ALONE!!!!…WHY DONT YOU DO SOME STORIES ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND WHY THE GOVT OF CA AND LA REFUSES TO ABIDE BY THE LAWS OF THE USA?…..AND YOU COULD DO STORIES EVERY MINUTE OF THE DAY ON MEXICAN CRIME DESTROYING THIS CITY!………WONDER WHY YOU DO A DUI STORY INSTEAD?…..WOW NOW THATS WHAT I CALL BEING ON TOP OF THINGS!…..LOL…….PROPAGANDA…….NOT REAL NEWS………….LOTSA ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT….

