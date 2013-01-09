2 Suspects Arrested in Late-Night Robbery Spree

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KTLA) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Police say five locations were targeted within about 90 minutes Tuesday night — three in Buena Park, one in Fullerton and one in Cerritos.

The first robbery happened just after 10 p.m. at a Chevron gas station at Carmenita and Orangethorpe in Cerritos.

Then, they hit a Pizza Hut at Beach Boulevard and Malvern in Buena Park, stealing an unknown amount of cash.

A customer was also robbed in that incident.

The third robbery was at an AM PM Arco station at Euclid and Valencia in Fullerton. The suspects took several hundred dollars and lottery tickets.

The fourth target was a Chevron station at Valley View Street and La Palma Avenue in Buena Park. Again, the suspects made off with cash from the register.

Finally, a Chevron at Beach Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue in Buena Park was hit between 11:35 and 11:40 p.m.

Authorities said the suspects managed to steal all the money in the register, but they ended up throwing some cash into the bushes.

No one was hurt in any of the robberies. Investigators said the suspects were armed with handguns and wore dark hooded sweatshirts.

They were said to be driving a late-model gold or tan Audi A8 with false plates.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Buena Park police at (714) 562-3901.