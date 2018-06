Allie Mac Kay was live with Kings radio color commentator Daryl Evans, keeper of the cup Mike Bolt, Bailey and the ice crew at LA Kings Ice at L.A. LIVE with more information on the reopening of the ice rink and Kings open practice.

LA Kings Ice at L.A. LIVE

Now Open through February 4th

General Admission $13 (includes skate rental)

You can get more information at La Live