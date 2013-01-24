Baby Blanket Drive To Benefit Children’s Hospital LA

Taylor Ligan from Baby’s Blankets of Love and Celebrity nursey designer Jayneoni Moore talk about their baby blanket drive which benefits Children’s Hospital LA.

Taylor Ligan is host of her first Taylor’s Baby Blankets of Love Blood Drive and Health Fair

Official drop off date is February 10th, 2013, 10am to 4pm

Pasadena Seventh Day Adventist Church

1280 E Washington Blvd

Pasadena, California 91104

For more information please call:

818-621-2561

www.facebook.com/TaylorsBabyBlankets

Email: taylorsbabyblankets@gmail.com

To send a monetary donation, please make your check out to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Please put in the memo line. Taylor’s Baby Blankets

You can mail your donation or blanket to:

Keller Williams Realty

Taylor’s Baby Blankets/Aileen Ligan

9324 Reseda Blvd.

Northridge, Ca. 91324

As part of of Taylors Baby Blanket drive, celebrity nursery designer Jayneoni featured some of the hottest and affordable baby blankets used by celebrities.

Jayneoni is famed celebrity nursery designer and baby concierge – celebrities turn to jayneoni to not only design their luxury nuseries but to help fill the posh rooms with all the latest- safe must have baby products. Jayneoni has designed or stocked the nurseries of Halle Berry, Jewel, Lisa Ling, Drew Barrymore and soo many others!

www.JAYNEONI.COM

Blankets featured for baby blanket donation ideas included:

Swaddle Designs offering a promo code for 25% discount

Enter Promo Code *Lacares* when placing your orders online at:

Carter’s Blanket available at Target

Aden & Anais

Mommy Baby Bonding Blanket

L’oved Baby offering a discount of 20% off the blankets – enter coupon code *LOVE* when placing the order online at

www.lovedbaby.com