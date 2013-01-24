Baby Blanket Drive To Benefit Children’s Hospital LA

Taylor Ligan from Baby’s Blankets of Love and Celebrity nursey designer Jayneoni Moore talk about their baby blanket drive which benefits Children’s Hospital LA.
Taylor Ligan is host of her first Taylor’s Baby Blankets of Love Blood Drive and Health Fair
Official drop off date is February 10th, 2013, 10am to 4pm
Pasadena Seventh Day Adventist Church
1280 E Washington Blvd
Pasadena, California 91104
For more information please call:
818-621-2561
www.facebook.com/TaylorsBabyBlankets
Email: taylorsbabyblankets@gmail.com
To send a monetary donation, please make your check out to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
Please put in the memo line. Taylor’s Baby Blankets
You can mail your donation or blanket to:
Keller Williams Realty
Taylor’s Baby Blankets/Aileen Ligan
9324 Reseda Blvd.
Northridge, Ca. 91324
As part of of Taylors Baby Blanket drive, celebrity nursery designer Jayneoni featured some of the hottest and affordable baby blankets used by celebrities.
Jayneoni is famed celebrity nursery designer and baby concierge – celebrities turn to jayneoni to not only design their luxury nuseries but to help fill the posh rooms with all the latest- safe must have baby products. Jayneoni has designed or stocked the nurseries of Halle Berry, Jewel, Lisa Ling, Drew Barrymore and soo many others!
www.JAYNEONI.COM
Blankets featured for baby blanket donation ideas included:
Swaddle Designs offering a promo code for 25% discount
Enter Promo Code *Lacares* when placing your orders online at:
Carter’s Blanket available at Target
L’oved Baby offering a discount of 20% off the blankets – enter coupon code *LOVE* when placing the order online at
3 comments