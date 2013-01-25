Report: Burt Reynolds in ICU at Florida Hospital

FLORIDA (CNN) — Actor Burt Reynolds is in intensive care in a Florida hospital, where he went for treatment of flu symptoms, one of his representatives said Friday.
Reynolds was dehydrated when he went to the hospital, and was eventually transferred to its intensive care unit, his representative Erik Kritzer told CNN.
Kritzer declined to say what hospital the actor was in, saying, “He would like that (kept) private.”
“He is doing better at this time,” Kritzer said late Friday afternoon. “We expect, as soon as he gets more fluids, he will be back in a regular room.”
Reynolds got his start in Hollywood in the late 1950s, and went on to star in a number of TV series including “Gunsmoke” and in movies, including the “Cannonball Run” and “Smokey and the Bandit” series.
According to IMDB (Internet Movie Database), the Georgia-born Reynolds is 76 years old.
3 comments
rjulia142
until I saw the paycheck ov $6738, I have faith …that…my neighbour was like actually receiving money in there spare time at their laptop.. there friend brother has been doing this less than seven months and just now cleard the depts on there home and bourt a great Mercedes. read more at, http://xurl.es/bo93r
One man one voice
Does anyone REALLY care about this? I don't.
Close enough
Someone call Loni Anderson Quick!!