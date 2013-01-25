Report: Burt Reynolds in ICU at Florida Hospital

Posted 2:27 PM, January 25, 2013, by and , Updated at 06:42PM, January 25, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLORIDA (CNN) — Actor Burt Reynolds is in intensive care in a Florida hospital, where he went for treatment of flu symptoms, one of his representatives said Friday.

Reynolds was dehydrated when he went to the hospital, and was eventually transferred to its intensive care unit, his representative Erik Kritzer told CNN.

Kritzer declined to say what hospital the actor was in, saying, “He would like that (kept) private.”

burt-reynoldsHe is doing better at this time,” Kritzer said late Friday afternoon. “We expect, as soon as he gets more fluids, he will be back in a regular room.”

Reynolds got his start in Hollywood in the late 1950s, and went on to star in a number of TV series including “Gunsmoke” and in movies, including the “Cannonball Run” and “Smokey and the Bandit” series.

According to IMDB (Internet Movie Database), the Georgia-born Reynolds is 76 years old.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments