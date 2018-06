Executive Chef Kevin O’Connell Jr. stops by the studio to tell us about his new restaurant 9 Olives Chaplin House and the dishes he prepares inspired by Bravo’s hit show Top Chef.

The Thursday night’s menu will be a three course Prix Fixe menu that will include both “Top Chef” dishes as well as Chef O’Connell’s famous sticky toffee croissant bread pudding.

Reservations are recommended, as space is limited.

9 Olives Chaplin House

8210 W. Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

323.848.2100