Dorner Manhunt: Police Facilities on High Alert Across SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — As the search continues in the Big Bear area for fugitive Christopher Dorner, law enforcement agencies across Southern California remain on alert.
On Thursday night, a vigil was held at Riverside City Hall for a 34-year-old veteran officer allegedly killed by Dorner in an ambush on Thursday morning.
A second officer, described as a 27-year-old rookie, was wounded in the attack, which happened while they were sitting at a stop light in their patrol unit.
Dorner is now accused of three murders, including the killings of a young Irvine couple, 28-year-old Monica Quan and her fiance, Keith Lawrence, 27, last Saturday.
A city-wide tactical alert was canceled on Friday morning, the LAPD said.
Still, security was beefed up at LAPD headquarters, and the situation was much the same at other police facilities all over Southern California.
“All law enforcement is targeted,” LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said at a news conference on Thursday.
“This is a vendetta against all of Southern California law enforcement, and it should be seen as such,” he warned.
Dorner, 33, a former LAPD officer and Navy reservist, is well-armed and well-trained, an expert in police and military tactics.
In an online manifesto, he promised to wage war against police and their families.
One of Dorner’s old friends, who is mentioned in his manifesto, is having trouble believing this is the same person knew — although Dorner did mention that he had an issue with the LAPD.
“He certainly didn’t express any indication that he had violent tendencies or was out for retribution or anything of that nature,” college friend James Usera told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
“Needless to say, the events of the past couple days come as a very great shock to me.”
–Eric Spillman reporting
