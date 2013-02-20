Oscar-Nominated Cosutmes- SnowWhite, The Hunger Games

Posted 9:49 AM, February 20, 2013, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Gayle Anderson was live in Downtown Los Angeles to get an up close look at the costumes from the most recent Oscar-nominated films at the 21st Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition currently on display at the FIDM Museum and Galleries now through Saturday, April 27, 2013. 

Gayle looked at costumes from ‘SnowWhite and the Huntsman’ and ‘The Hunger Games’.

For more information conact:

21st Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design
FIDM Museum & Galleries
919 South Grand Avenue, Suite 250
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 623-5821

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

9 comments