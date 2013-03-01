Cavalia’s Odysseo- 80,000-Gallon Lake

Allie Mac Kay previews Cavalia’s latest production ‘Odysseo’ under the white big top in Burbank. This scene takes us through an 80,000-gallon lake in front of a backdrop the size of three IMAX screens.

The internationally acclaimed Cavalia pushes the limits of live entertainment with its newest production that is now touring the globe. Cavalia’s Odysseo is a theatrical experience, an ode to horse and man that marries the equestrian arts, awe inspiring acrobatics and high-tech theatrical effects.

