Cavalia’s Odysseo- 80,000-Gallon Lake

Allie Mac Kay previews Cavalia’s latest production ‘Odysseo’ under the white big top in Burbank. This scene takes us through an 80,000-gallon lake in front of a backdrop the size of three IMAX screens.

The internationally acclaimed Cavalia pushes the limits of live entertainment with its newest production that is now touring the globe. Cavalia’s Odysseo is a theatrical experience, an ode to horse and man that marries the equestrian arts, awe inspiring acrobatics and high-tech theatrical effects.

Calendar Listing for Cavalia’s Odysseo in Los Angeles

Where:

Cavalia’s Odysseo
White Big Top
Downtown Burbank
777 N. Front Street
Burbank, CA 91502

Schedule: 

Wednesday, February 27 at 8 pm; Friday, March 1 at 8 pm;

Saturday, March 2 at 3 pm and 8 pm; Sunday, March 3 at 2 pm

Tuesday, March 5 at 8 pm; Wednesday, March 6 at 8 pm;

Thursday, March 7 at 8 pm; Friday, March 8 at 8 pm;

Saturday, March 9 at 3 pm and 8 pm; Sunday, March 10 at 2 pm

Tuesday, March 12 at 8 pm; Wednesday, March 13 at 8 pm;

Thursday, March 14 at 8 pm; Friday, March 15 at 8 pm

Saturday, March 16 at 3 pm and 8 pm; Sunday, March 17 at 2 pm

Tickets:   
Prices — $34.50 to 159.50  + Rendez-Vous VIP packages available
On-line – www.cavalia.net   
Phone – 1-866-999-8111

