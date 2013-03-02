Caught on Video: Terrifying Moments After Bus Driver Passes Out

GDANSK, POLAND – Dramatic video captures the terrifying moments for passengers on board a bus in Poland after their driver passed out behind the wheel.

For reasons not yet clear, the bus driver suddenly fainted and fell out of his seat.

Two women rushed to the driver’s cabin and grabbed the wheel as the bus rolled out of control through traffic.

They couldn’t reach the bus’s control pedals because the unconscious driver was in the way.

The bus careened into several cars and signs. But after less than a half-mile, the bus driver came to and brought the vehicle to a stop.

Both the bus driver and the driver of a car hit by the bus were hospitalized, but they were expected to be okay.