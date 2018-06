Allie Mac Kay was live from Make Meaning in Thousand Oaks–a creative destination for people of all ages. Allie creates her own candle and chooses her scent.

Make Meaning is a world class entertainment destination that brings guests of all ages together to have fun and be creative.

The Oaks Mall

196 W Hillcrest Suite #99

Thousand Oaks CA 91362

(805) 852-1107

For more information, or to book a visit, please visit Make Meaning